Anytech365 Andalucía Open to begin on Sunday The ATP 125 and WTA 125 Challenger tournaments will take place from 27 March to April 3, with top tennis players and full capacity of spectators

Once again, Marbella will host the Anytech365 Andalucía Open in the Puente Romano tennis club. This will be the fifth edition of the men's ATP Challenger 125 , and the first of the women's WTA Challenger125.

This tournament is popular with players due to the warm climate, good facilities, and all the benefits that a top tourist destination has to offer.

From this Sunday 27 March to Sunday 3 April, Marbella will be the second most important Spanish venue in the world of tennis, after Madrid, which is running a simultaneous men's ATP 125 and women's WTA 125 under the same name of Anytech365 Andalucía Open.

This year there will be a high-level of tennis players. Ten of the players from the men's tournament, ATP Challenger 125, are within the top 100 players in the world, among them Pablo Andújar, Fernando Verdasco and Holger Rune.

It was announced at a press conference earlier this week that the former world number three and winner of three Grand Slams, Stan Wawrinka, has confirmed that he will participate in the tournament.

Founder and CEO of AnyTech365 Janus R. Nielsen said he was pleased that a full capacity of spectators is allowed this year. The number of spectators has been limited the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anytech365 has also decided to endorse a project which would bring an ATP 250 to Malaga in the future, although nothing is confirmed at this point. CEO Janus Nielsen said, “We've made a commitment to tennis. I've had the opportunity to speak with several players who have been here, and all speak very highly of this tournament. We will support its extension.”