Antequera CF up to second place thanks to narrow victory

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Monday, 28 October 2024, 15:07

Antequera CF leapt into second place in their Primera RFEF group with a narrow 1-0 victory over Atlético Sanluqueño on Sunday, thanks to a crucial goal from Fomeyem. The defender netted in the 10th minute, capitalising on a cross from Juanmi Carrión.

While Antequera started with great intensity, they eventually ceded control, with Sanluqueño pushing for an equaliser and hitting the woodwork through Colau.

In the second half, Antequera showed defensive resilience, holding off several attempts from their opponents. Despite being out-possessed, Antequera maintained their slender lead. Substitutes made a noticeable impact as the home side searched for a second goal, with close efforts from Elejalde, Álex Rubio and Luismi.

However, Fomeyem's early strike was enough to secure all three points, with Antequera now two points behind group leaders Murcia - and level on points with neighbours Marbella.

Upward momentum

In the division below, Estepona (third) continued their upward momentum, defeating Villanovense 1-0 on the road to strengthen their position in the promotion race. Jorge García scored the decisive goal shortly after half-time with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Estepona’s defence, led by goalkeeper Alfonso Liceras, remained resilient throughout, securing a clean sheet and putting Estepona just one point off the top.

Zoom The Estepona players celebrate their victory. J. R. Padilla

Meanwhile, Juventud de Torremolinos (11th) secured a 1-1 draw with Linense. However, the side's struggles in the final minutes of games continued, conceding an equaliser deep into stoppage time once again.

Torre del Mar lose ground

Meanwhile in Tercera RFEF, Atlético Malagueño maintained their lead in Group 9 with a 1-0 win over Torreperogil, with Chupete scoring the match-winning penalty. Malagueño’s strong season continues, with 22 points out of a possible 24.

However, Jaén, just two points behind, kept up the pressure by defeating fellow challengers Torre del Mar 1-0. The Axarquía side dropped to fourth as a result.

In other action, Mijas-Las Lagunas (tenth) achieved a vital 3-1 comeback victory over Porcuna. Javi Gálvez’s header and Félix’s late goal secured the win after a first-half equaliser from Caballero.

At the bottom of the table, Marbellí (15th) suffered a frustrating 0-1 home defeat to Martos, marking their fourth consecutive loss, while Malaga City (18th) and El Palo (eighth) played out a scoreless draw in their derby.