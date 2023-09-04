Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Antequera are bottom of Primera RFEF. Antonio J. Guerrero
Antequera still pointless as Segunda RFEF season gets under way
Football

Antequera still pointless as Segunda RFEF season gets under way

Five Malaga teams were in action at the weekend in Spain's third and fourth tiers

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 4 September 2023, 17:45

Compartir

Just as Primera RFEF, Spain's third tier, entered its second match day, the weekend saw a return to action in the division below, where four Malaga teams are competing this season.

Here is a summary of how the local teams did.

Antequera 1-2 Madrid Castilla

Antequera, operating at the same level as Malaga this season, lost 1-2 to Castilla on their home debut, despite dominating the game.

In a goal-filled quarter of an hour early in the second half, Castilla's Nico Paz scored the opener, with Ale García equalising shortly afterwards.

However, Nico Paz struck again for the Real Madrid reserves in the 65th minute.

Antequera pressed for an equaliser but fell short, missing their chance to secure their first points in Primera RFEF as they remain bottom of the table.

El Palo 0-0 Vélez

The first Malaga derby in Segunda RFEF this year ended in a goalless draw.

Both El Palo and Vélez had chances to win, including two shots hitting the woodwork for El Palo, but, on the whole, Vélez struggled to break down the El Palo defence.

That said, Vélez had a clear opportunity in the 55th minute, but El Palo's goalkeeper Benito made a crucial save.

Towards the end, El Palo had their chances too, but Vélez's Diego Barrios denied Castillo's shot, and Dhremme's header hit the crossbar.

Action from El Palo's draw with Vélez. SUR

Marbella 2-0 UCAM Murcia

Marbella made an impressive start to life in the fourth tier with a convincing victory over one of the group's most ambitious teams, UCAM Murcia.

They were lethal in attack in the first half-hour, opening the scoring in the eighth minute through former Malaga forward Jack Harper, who converted a cross from right-back Jorge Álvarez.

The excitement continued in the 24th minute when Soto's individual brilliance doubled Marbella's lead.

UCAM Murcia struggled to respond and Marbella, in fact, had opportunities to extend their lead.

Yeclano 1-0 Estepona

Estepona got their season off to a bad start with a defeat in a match where they didn't perform as expected given their high-profile signings.

Their opponents didn't play exceptionally well either, but Gabri's goal around the hour mark was enough to decide the game, with Estepona's defence showing some vulnerability.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 More than 110,000 music fans enjoy incident-free Cala Mijas festival as dates are revealed for 2024 event
  2. 2 Households in Spain are shopping less at the supermarket than a year ago, but spending 11% more
  3. 3 Spain's DGT rolls out new road signs and this is what they mean
  4. 4 In pictures and video: storm smashes into central Spain leaving several people dead and missing
  5. 5 Last-minute winner brings the joy back to La Rosaleda
  6. 6 These are the five most common security errors made by people on the internet in Spain and this is how to prevent them
  7. 7 Hotels warn that start of Spain's subsidised holiday scheme for pensioners could be delayed by at least three months
  8. 8 Spain prematurely dumped out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup
  9. 9 Town hall criticised after gifting alcohol to men and a washcloth to women in a village in the Alpujarras
  10. 10 Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez enjoys one of his favourite bands at Cala Mijas festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad