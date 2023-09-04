Antequera still pointless as Segunda RFEF season gets under way

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Just as Primera RFEF, Spain's third tier, entered its second match day, the weekend saw a return to action in the division below, where four Malaga teams are competing this season.

Here is a summary of how the local teams did.

Antequera 1-2 Madrid Castilla

Antequera, operating at the same level as Malaga this season, lost 1-2 to Castilla on their home debut, despite dominating the game.

In a goal-filled quarter of an hour early in the second half, Castilla's Nico Paz scored the opener, with Ale García equalising shortly afterwards.

However, Nico Paz struck again for the Real Madrid reserves in the 65th minute.

Antequera pressed for an equaliser but fell short, missing their chance to secure their first points in Primera RFEF as they remain bottom of the table.

El Palo 0-0 Vélez

The first Malaga derby in Segunda RFEF this year ended in a goalless draw.

Both El Palo and Vélez had chances to win, including two shots hitting the woodwork for El Palo, but, on the whole, Vélez struggled to break down the El Palo defence.

That said, Vélez had a clear opportunity in the 55th minute, but El Palo's goalkeeper Benito made a crucial save.

Towards the end, El Palo had their chances too, but Vélez's Diego Barrios denied Castillo's shot, and Dhremme's header hit the crossbar.

Action from El Palo's draw with Vélez.

Marbella 2-0 UCAM Murcia

Marbella made an impressive start to life in the fourth tier with a convincing victory over one of the group's most ambitious teams, UCAM Murcia.

They were lethal in attack in the first half-hour, opening the scoring in the eighth minute through former Malaga forward Jack Harper, who converted a cross from right-back Jorge Álvarez.

The excitement continued in the 24th minute when Soto's individual brilliance doubled Marbella's lead.

UCAM Murcia struggled to respond and Marbella, in fact, had opportunities to extend their lead.

Yeclano 1-0 Estepona

Estepona got their season off to a bad start with a defeat in a match where they didn't perform as expected given their high-profile signings.

Their opponents didn't play exceptionally well either, but Gabri's goal around the hour mark was enough to decide the game, with Estepona's defence showing some vulnerability.