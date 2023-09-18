Antequera steal a point against the league leaders

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera have another point on the board after a commendable 1-1 draw at home against Primera RFEF league leaders Castellón.

The hosts dominated play and had the clearest scoring opportunities, notably through Luismi and Loren, but couldn't capitalise on their opportunities, especially in the first half.

That was until they took the lead in the 70th minute through Luismi Redondo's splendid goal.

However, Antquera's joy was shortlived and De Miguel equalised just ten minutes later for Castellón, who dropped their first points of the season.

Mixed fortunes in the lower leagues

Elsewhere, in Segunda RFEF, Marbella continued their winning streak with a 1-0 victory in the derby with El Palo, with Jack Harper scoring the only goal of the game.

Vélez, meanwhile, secured their first away win (2-1) against Cartagena B.

However, Estepona suffered a 1-0 loss to Manchego, repeating the errors seen in their previous match against Yecla.

In the division below, Torremolinos remain at the top of their Tercera RFEF group after a 3-0 victory away to Mancha Real, with Iker Burgos scoring twice and Fran Castillo adding another.

Meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño and Málaga City secured their first wins of the season. The Malaga reserve team demonstrated maturity in their 2-0 win against Huétor-Vega, thanks to Chupete's stellar performance. Málaga City, for their part, moved up to four points with a 1-0 win against Maracena, courtesy of Camacho's penalty.

Torre del Mar had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Torredonjimeno, while Rincón claimed a valuable point against Real Jaén (2-2).