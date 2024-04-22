Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Antequera players celebrate their 3-2 win in Algeciras. Antequera CF
Antequera secure safety with decisive away win
Football

Antequera secure safety with decisive away win

The Malaga side will play in Primera RFEF for another year and could even still sneak into the play-off places for promotion

Borja Gutiérrez

Malaga

Monday, 22 April 2024, 12:23

Compartir

Antequera secured another season in Spain's third tier on Sunday as a resounding 3-2 victory away in Algeciras made relegation mathematically impossible.

With just five games left to play, Antequera's win, combined with results elsewhere from the 33rd match day, propelled the Malaga side to 50 points (eighth place), establishing a comfortable 15-point cushion above the relegation places and a favourable goal difference over San Fernando, currently languishing in the drop zone.

Despite achieving safety, a remarkable feat considering their promotion just last season, Antequera remain ambitious and still have their sights set on securing a play-off spot for promotion to the Segunda.

However, this won't be easy: they currently trail fifth-placed Ceuta by six points and have a challenging run-in with fixtures against high-flying Ibiza, Ceuta, Murcia, Malaga and Melilla left to play.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena residents take town hall to court about the racket from town's Club de Raqueta
  2. 2 Water for a year for 1m people pours into reservoirs but drought remains
  3. 3 Private swimming pool use still in doubt as Junta de Andalucía's unclear rules push the decision onto town halls for now
  4. 4 Malaga's pet abandonment figures are in line with the rest of Spain, but way higher than the most conscientious EU nations
  5. 5 Marbella gun crime: investigation, arrests and a plan
  6. 6 Five-day festival in Fuengirola to offer multicultural experience of 33 countries
  7. 7 'Within kissing distance': Post-Brexit EU agreement 'very, very close' after talks in Brussels last week
  8. 8 Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'
  9. 9 This is the Malaga province village where you can sample local goats' cheese and honey this weekend
  10. 10 Happy sweet sixteen to Yorkshire Linen Beds and More

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad