Antequera secure safety with decisive away win

Borja Gutiérrez Malaga Monday, 22 April 2024, 12:23

Antequera secured another season in Spain's third tier on Sunday as a resounding 3-2 victory away in Algeciras made relegation mathematically impossible.

With just five games left to play, Antequera's win, combined with results elsewhere from the 33rd match day, propelled the Malaga side to 50 points (eighth place), establishing a comfortable 15-point cushion above the relegation places and a favourable goal difference over San Fernando, currently languishing in the drop zone.

Despite achieving safety, a remarkable feat considering their promotion just last season, Antequera remain ambitious and still have their sights set on securing a play-off spot for promotion to the Segunda.

However, this won't be easy: they currently trail fifth-placed Ceuta by six points and have a challenging run-in with fixtures against high-flying Ibiza, Ceuta, Murcia, Malaga and Melilla left to play.