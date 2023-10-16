Antequera now unbeaten in six matches

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera's winning streak came to an end on Sunday as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against Intercity.

In the first half, the team from Alicante dominated the play, controlling the midfield and scoring a goal in the 23rd minute when Xemi Fernández finally got the better of Eric Puerto after several earlier chances for the visitors.

In the second half, the hosts upped their game and attacking intensity and, eventually, Luismi Redondo scored the equaliser in the 72nd minute after Ale García and Fomeyem spurned clear opportunities to score.

Despite being the better side after the break, Antequera couldn't find the second goal but nonetheless extended their unbeaten run in the third tier to six matches. They sit seventh.

Marbella dig in to win

In the division below, Segunda RFEF, Marbella stayed top of their group after a tight match against the bottom-placed Cartagena B. In stoppage time, they secured a 1-0 victory thanks to Soto's header.

Ampliar Marbella's Marco Tulio on the ball. SUR

Estepona (10th), meanwhile, defeated Mar Menor 2-0, marking their first back-to-back wins of the season. The goals, scored by Rubén Mesa and Tahiru, came in the second half.

El Palo (12th) surprised once again on the road, securing a 2-1 victory against La Unión to take them out of the relegation zone. Despite conceding an early goal, Roberto Sierra's stunning strike and a penalty converted by López turned the match in their favour.

Vélez (sixth) were not so lucky. They suffered their first defeat of the season in Yecla, losing 3-1 to drop out of play-off places. It was their worst performance so far, with Bashiru only scoring a consolation goal in the closing stages.

Torremolinos get back on their horse

Juventud de Torremolinos returned to winning ways this weekend, showing that their position at the top of their Tercera RFEF group is no fluke. Their 2-0 win away at Torredonjimeno came courtesy of a brace from Iker Burgos, one of the most effective forwards in the league.

In the Axarquía derby between Torre del Mar (sixth) and Rincón (17th), the match was decided in the hosts' favour in injury time with a goal from Paco Ariza (2-1). Defeat leaves Rincón in a precarious position, second from the bottom, having lost both their last two games at the death.

Ampliar Action from the Axarquía derby. SUR

Málaga City (11th) meanwhile suffered their first loss of the season, 0-1, at home to the other surprise package this season, Huétor-Vega. Jorge Vela scored the winner in the 74th minute.

Elsewhere, Atlético Malagueño (fourth) delivered a strong performance in Torreperogil, where they defeated a consistently tough opponent 3-0 with goals from Contreras, Adri López and Alexis. The win puts Malaga's reserves in the play-off places.