Antequera extend their lead at the top as El Palo win the big derby A summary of all the lower-league action from around Malaga province this weekend

SEGUNDA RFEF:

Vélez-Mancha Real (1-0)

Vélez are in their best form of the season and have now moved fourth courtesy of their third consecutive win. Gonzalo grabbed the winner in the 69th minute of a game the hosts dominated from start to finish.

Gimnástica Segoviana-Estepona (0-0)

Estepona took a point from their visit to La Albuera, one of the most difficult grounds in the group, hanging on until the last for a 0-0 draw against Gimnástica Segoviana. Keeper Razak kept the visitors in the game, with two superb stops, but his heroics couldn't stop his side dropping out of the play-off places after just one point from nine.

Utrera-Juventud Torremolinos (1-2)

A comeback away win made it a good end to a turbulent week for struggling Torremolinos. Despite financial uncertainties, goals from Naranjo in the 22nd and 27th minute cancelled out the hosts' early strike.

Polideportivo Ejido-Antequera (0-2)

Lanzini bagged both goals to help runaway leaders Antequera maintain their impressive run and win 2-0 away at Polideportivo Ejido. With Recre and Sanluqueño both losing, Antequera are now 12 points clear.

TERCERA RFEF:

Torreperogil-At. Malagueño (0-0)

Atlético Malagueño's recovery continues with a style of play based on keeping clean sheets. Another goalless draw against a direct rival, Torreperogil, keeps them in fifth place in the table after eight games without defeat.

El Palo-Marbella (2-1)

El Palo came out on top in the weekend's big derby, beating Marbella 2-1 with an effective performance to move them up to second place. The game started frantically with two goals in ten minutes: Acosta gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot and, almost immediately after, Agus Alonso took advantage of some poor defending to level the match. At the start of the second half, Destiny took advantage of a gift from Peris to put the Paleños back in front. Marbella toiled through Agus Alonso and spurned a great close-range chance from Cedrick to level the scores.

Torre del Mar-Motril (1-0)

Torre del Mar secured their sixth consecutive home victory against an ultra-defensive Motril side. Torre del Mar hit the woodwork four times before finally breaking the deadline in the 82nd minute via a long-range effort from Cervera.