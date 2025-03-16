Antequera CF end long winless streak with hard-fought home victory

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Sunday, 16 March 2025, 08:09 Compartir

Antequera CF made a long-awaited return to winning ways on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Alcorcón, securing their first three points since 24 January.

The match at El Maulí was a tight affair, with few clear chances, but veteran striker Samuele Longo capitalised on a defensive mistake to fire home the decisive goal in the 52nd minute.

Coach Javi Medina had anticipated a difficult contest and initially opted for a defensive setup with five at the back. However, the hosts struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, prompting a tactical switch to their usual 4-3-3 after the break.

Despite Alcorcón enjoying more possession in the early stages, they struggled to break down Antequera’s defence. The visitors’ best chance came in the 23rd minute when Jordi Pola’s header struck the crossbar from a corner.

Antequera’s most dangerous moment in the first half saw Jonathan Biabiany’s cross met by Longo, whose effort grazed the top corner.

The breakthrough came seven minutes into the second half when Longo latched onto a loose clearance and powered a shot past Ayesa.

The home side gained confidence after the goal but failed to create further clear-cut chances. Alcorcón attempted to stretch the play in search of an equaliser but Antequera held firm and saw out a tense final few minutes.

The victory lifts Antequera’s spirits ahead of their next fixture against struggling Algeciras at home on Saturday.