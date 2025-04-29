Antequera CF down to fifth after capitulation in Mérida

ADG Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 08:47 Compartir

Antequera CF slipped to fifth place in Group 2 of Primera RFEF after a 3–0 defeat away at Mérida on Sunday in what is a major blow to their hopes of securing direct promotion.

Contrary to the final outcome, the visitors looked lively in the opening stages, with Álex Rubio surging forward and shooting just wide in the sixth minute.

However, Mérida didn't take long to go in front. The first warning came through a free-kick from Doncel that narrowly missed Juanjo, before, moments later, Raúl Beneit fired home via a deflection off Fomeyem after 12 minutes.

Despite the setback, Antequera continued to dominate possession, albeit without creating clear chances. Then, just ten minutes later, their task got even harder when Felipe burst down the right set up Álvaro Juan, who rifled home Mérida’s second.

The home side pressed for more before the break, with Doncel and Ismael coming close, while Antequera struggled to react.

After the break, both managers made several changes, with Siddiki, Biabiany, Longo and Iván Rodríguez entering the fray for Antequera.

However, Mérida maintained control and a cross from Javi Eslava found Raúl Beneit, who dribbled past a defender to slot in Mérida’s third goal just after the hour mark.

Antequera offered little in response, with their keeper Jero preventing an even heavier defeat with several strong saves.

Having at one point been strong favourites for automatic promotion, with just four games remaining, Javi Medina's side must quickly get points on the board if they are to secure a play-off spot.