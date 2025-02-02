Antequera CF's unbeaten home record finally ended

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Sunday, 2 February 2025, 06:18 Compartir

League leaders Antequera CF suffered their first home defeat of the season with a 4-3 loss to Fuenlabrada in a dramatic match at El Maulí on Saturday. Despite coming back from two goals down to level before half time, the hosts conceded twice more in the second half and couldn't recover in time.

The visitors struck first in the 15th minute when Fer Ruiz forced a corner and Cedric Omoigui rose highest to head home. Then, just seven minutes later, Ilies Faure broke through the Antequera defence and slotted past Jero Lario to make it 2-0.

However, Antequera reacted just as quickly. In the 32nd minute, Pol Roigé won a corner and Jonathan Biabiany pounced to halve the deficit and, two minutes later, Fer Ruiz handled in the box and Xemi Fernández converted the resulting penalty to level the scores at 2-2.

Before the break, Lucas Díaz denied Guillem Jaime with a fine save to keep Fuenlabrada on level terms.

Open game

After the break, Antequera pushed forward in search of the winner but, in doing so, left space at the back. Chema Núñez and Roigé both had efforts saved while Fer Ruiz and Aguiza kept Jero Lario busy at the other end.

In the 77th minute, Fuenlabrada eventually capitalised on the open nature of the game when Cedric met Ruiz’s cross to restore their lead.

Substitutes Clavijo and Álex Rubio gave Antequera fresh attacking options and Rubio almost equalised with a double effort that was twice saved by Díaz. However, Fuenlabrada extended their lead in the 86th minute as Ruiz struck their fourth.

Deep into stoppage time Biabiany scored from distance to make it 4-3 but it was too late for the hosts to avoid defeat.

Antequera remain four points clear of Real Murcia (who also lost this weekend) at the top and will now prepare for an away fixture against Ibiza before returning home to face Castilla.