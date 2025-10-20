Antequera CF's revival continues with commanding derby win over Marbella FC

Osama celebrates bagging the second goal at El Maulí on Sunday.

There was light and darkness for Malaga province’s Primera RFEF sides this weekend. Antequera CF confirmed their resurgence by overcoming Marbella FC in a lively derby, while Juventud de Torremolinos fell to Atlético Madrileño, ending their strong recent run amid ongoing financial issues.

Antequera 3–1 Marbella

Antequera continued their recent turnaround with a convincing derby win over Marbella on Sunday to record their first home victory of the season. Njalla put the hosts ahead early on before Osama doubled the advantage after the break.

Marbella responded quickly through Luis Alcalde on the hour mark, but Bassele’s late strike sealed a deserved 3-1 result.

The win gives Antequera six points from their last two matches and lifts them to tenth in the table with ten points.

Marbella, level on points, now sit one place below after failing to maintain their promising start. Abel Gómez’s side look transformed, finding form just as the campaign begins to take shape.

Atlético Madrileño 3–1 Torremolinos

Also on Sunday, Juventud de Torremolinos saw their five-game unbeaten streak come to an end against an Atlético Madrileño team managed by Fernando Torres and in fine form.

The hosts struck twice before half time to take control, and although Fran Gallego pulled one back early in the second half, a third goal midway through the half killed off the contest.

Recently promoted Torremolinos remain just above the relegation zone with nine points. Their recent admission of delayed wage payments has added strain to a group that continues to battle admirably under Antonio Calderón despite difficult circumstances.