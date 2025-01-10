Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Moha Bassele, Ángel González (president) and Guillem Jaime. SUR
Antequera CF bolster squad for promotion push
Football

Antequera CF bolster squad for promotion push

The club have moved to sign experienced right-back Guillem Jaime and Senegalese playmaker Moha Bassele to ensure their promotion push isn't derailed

A. J. Guerrero

Antequera

Friday, 10 January 2025, 12:39

Antequera, leaders of Primera RFEF Group 2 with 33 points, have moved to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window ahead of Sunday's clash against promotion rivals Real Murcia.

Though defenders Víctor Maffeo, Iker Recio and Tomi Lanzini have all departed, the club have moved to sign experienced right-back Guillem Jaime and Senegalese playmaker Moha Bassele to ensure their promotion push isn't derailed.

Publicidad

