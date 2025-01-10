Antequera CF bolster squad for promotion push

Sections
Highlight
A. J. Guerrero
Antequera
Friday, 10 January 2025, 12:39
Antequera, leaders of Primera RFEF Group 2 with 33 points, have moved to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window ahead of Sunday's clash against promotion rivals Real Murcia.
Though defenders Víctor Maffeo, Iker Recio and Tomi Lanzini have all departed, the club have moved to sign experienced right-back Guillem Jaime and Senegalese playmaker Moha Bassele to ensure their promotion push isn't derailed.
