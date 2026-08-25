Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos begin Primera RFEF campaigns with survival as priority

The final XIs of pre-season for both Antequera and Torremolinos.

Jorge Garrido 25/08/2026 a las 15:57h.

After Marbella FC's relegation last season, Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos will be Malaga province's only representatives in Primera RFEF this upcoming campaign, with both sides targeting a more comfortable time in Spain's third tier.

Both sides will compete in Group 2 alongside established clubs including Real Zaragoza, Huesca, Hércules and Real Jéen, as well as reserve sides from Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

Antequera finished last season comfortably clear of relegation and secured seventh place, earning a place in the Copa del Rey. They had previously reached the promotion play-offs in 2024-25.

Coach Abraham Paz, who took charge midway through last season, will remain in the dugout, but the squad has changed considerably. So far, they have made 13 signings while 15 players have departed, including Jonathan Biabiany, Ousama Siddiki and Marcelo Ribeiro.

Among their new arrivals are young players from the academies of clubs including Cadiz, Huesca and Sevilla. They have also retained important players such as Luismi Gutiérrez and Moha Bassele.

They open their campaign at El Maulí against Ibiza on Sunday at 7.15pm.

Pre-season upheaval

Torremolinos, meanwhile, have experienced further upheaval after surviving on the final day of their debut Primera RFEF season.

Sporting director David Cabello and coach Aitor Martínez were dismissed two weeks ago, with former professional player Raúl Albentosa taking over as sporting director and César Arzo becoming head coach.

They have made 11 signings and lost 22 players, although further additions are expected before the transfer window closes. Their recruits include experienced former Malaga CF forward Dioni Villalba, the all-time leading scorer in the third tier, and ex-Eldense players Cristian Rodríguez and Manu Sánchez.

They begin away to Atlético Madrid's reserve side on Sunday at 7.15pm.