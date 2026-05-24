Primera RFEF: Juventud de Torremolinos survive dramatic final-day scare

The Torremolinos players celebrate salvation with the travelling fans at El Maulí.

Pedro Luis Alonso 24/05/2026 a las 13:25h.

Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos experienced a surreal final matchday in Spain's third tier on Saturday as one side celebrated qualification for next season's Copa del Rey and the other escaped relegation despite defeat.

Elsewhere, Marbella ended their campaign on a positive note, although their fate had already long been sealed.

Antequera 3-1 Torremolinos

Antequera and Torremolinos shared the province's headline fixture on a final day packed with tension. Antequera secured seventh place and a Copa del Rey berth, while Torremolinos survived in dramatic fashion despite losing at El Maulí.

After a goalless first half, Moha Bassele opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a delivery from the right that evaded everyone and found the net.

Then, as results elsewhere turned against Torremolinos, the pressure intensified. Osama Chit doubled Antequera's lead and Ivan Laca's injury-time strike briefly gave the visitors hope.

However, with Torremolinos pushing desperately, Bassele completed the scoring on the counterattack.

At the full-time whistle, the Torremolinos players and supporters then waited anxiously for confirmation that Cartagena's late equaliser against Betis B had indeed preserved their third-tier status.

Marbella 3-1 Teruel

On Friday night, down on the coast, Marbella ended a disappointing campaign with an encouraging home victory over Teruel at La Dama de Noche. That said, the result couldn't alter their already-confirmed relegation to Segunda RFEF.

Freed from pressure, they made a blistering start and effectively settled the contest early. Álex Gil opened the scoring after turning sharply inside the area before Jorge Álvarez doubled the lead with a composed finish through the goalkeeper's legs.

Between those goals, Mamadou Traore had briefly replied for the visitors with a long-range effort.

Álex Carbonell added Marbella's third after breaking the offside line as they signed off with a rare bright moment in a season that ended in 18th place with just 34 points.