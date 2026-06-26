Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos drawn in tricky third-tier group for next season

The players of both sides celebrating survival last season.

Jorge Garrido 26/06/2026 a las 20:18h.

A tricky Primera RFEF campaign awaits Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos after both Malaga province sides were placed in a highly competitive Group 2 for the 2026-27 season.

Both teams were drawn alongside several historic teams, including recently relegated Segunda sides Real Zaragoza and Huesca, as well as reserve sides from top-flight clubs.

In a campaign expected to be highly demanding from the outset, the group also includes Atlético de Madrid B, Real Madrid Castilla, Real Murcia, Hércules, Gimnàstic de Tarragona, Algeciras, Cartagena, Sant Andreu, Villarreal B, Ibiza, Jaén and Alcorcón.

Antequera, who finished seventh last season and qualified for the Copa del Rey, have already begun restructuring their squad, bringing back Isra Domínguez from Sevilla Atlético, while several players, including Raúl Albentosa and Antonio Luna, have departed.

Torremolinos enter their second season at this level after earning promotion from Segunda RFEF. They secured their survival despite financial difficulties and unpaid wages at times during the campaign.