Why More International Buyers Are Looking Beyond Marbella

SUR in English 25/06/2026 a las 09:51h.

For decades, Marbella has been the Costa del Sol's most recognised destination for international buyers seeking sunshine, quality of life and property by the sea. In recent years, however, a new area has begun attracting attention from those looking for something different: more space, greater authenticity and stronger long-term potential.

Located between Sotogrande and Gibraltar, the coastline encompassing La Alcaidesa, Torrenueva and Santa Margarita is undergoing a quiet yet remarkable transformation. What was once an overlooked corner of Southern Spain is rapidly becoming one of the Mediterranean's most promising residential destinations.

Part of the area's appeal lies in its unique combination of natural beauty, open beaches and relaxed coastal living. Unlike many of the Costa del Sol's more established destinations, this stretch of coastline still offers uninterrupted sea views, a sense of space and a lifestyle closely connected to its surroundings.

At the same time, a new wave of hospitality, leisure and residential investment is helping to raise the area's international profile. Luxury resorts, lifestyle projects and new residential communities are contributing to a destination that is increasingly attracting both domestic and international buyers.

Golf plays a central role in this story. Within less than twenty minutes, residents can access some of Europe's most prestigious golf courses, including Real Club Valderrama, Real Club Sotogrande, La Hacienda Links Golf Resort and San Roque Club. Few destinations can offer such an exceptional concentration of world-class golfing facilities.

Connectivity is another major advantage. Gibraltar Airport is located just seven kilometres away, providing direct connections with several UK cities, while Málaga International Airport offers access to hundreds of destinations across Europe and beyond. With border restrictions between Spain and Gibraltar set to be removed from 15 July, access to Gibraltar Airport will become even more convenient, further strengthening the area's international connectivity. This combination makes the area particularly attractive for second-home owners and year-round residents alike.

The region's growing relationship with Gibraltar is also reinforcing its strategic appeal. Increasing numbers of international professionals are choosing to live in Spain while maintaining business and professional connections with Gibraltar, attracted by the climate, lifestyle and convenience of the location.

As interest in the area continues to grow, one factor remains unchanged: the scarcity of genuine frontline beach land. Opportunities to develop new homes directly on the beachfront are becoming increasingly rare across the Costa del Sol, making these locations especially valuable over the long term.

One of the developments helping to shape this new chapter is Paraiso Beach, a new frontline beach residential community located in Torrenueva, Santa Margarita.

The project will comprise 118 residences, including one, two and three-bedroom apartments together with a collection of townhouses designed to embrace Mediterranean living. Residents will enjoy a range of amenities including a spa, gym, indoor swimming pool, coworking facilities, concierge services and beautifully landscaped communal areas.

With prices starting from €310,000, Paraiso Beach offers an opportunity to become part of one of the Costa del Sol's most promising emerging destinations, combining location, lifestyle and future growth potential.

Perhaps the question is no longer whether buyers should look beyond Marbella, but how long opportunities like this will remain undiscovered.

More information:

https://paraiso-beach.com/