Primera RFEF: Juventud de Torremolinos sack coach and sporting director less than three weeks before season starts

Marina Rivas 13/08/2026 a las 13:24h.

Juventud de Torremolinos have made two major changes to their structure less than three weeks before the start of their second consecutive Primera RFEF campaign.

The club have dismissed manager Aitor Martínez without him taking charge of a competitive match and appointed former professional footballer César Arzo as his replacement. Arzo, who retired in 2019, has previously worked in coaching and analysis, but this will be his first senior managerial role.

They have also parted company with sporting director David Cabello, replacing him with former Malaga defender Raúl Albentosa. The 37-year-old ended his playing career with Antequera CF last season and will now move into his first sporting director role.

The changes come after the club were taken over by a Middle Eastern investment group in December 2025.

The Torremolinos squad are currently preparing for the new season, with further signings expected.