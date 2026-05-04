Primera RFEF: Juventud de Torremolinos boost survival hopes as Marbella FC's relegation is confirmed

Jorge Garrido 04/05/2026 a las 11:49h.

Marbella FC’s relegation was finally confirmed this match day after defeat in Elda, marking the defining moment of a difficult weekend for Malaga province’s Primera RFEF sides.

Elsewhere, Juventud de Torremolinos strengthened their survival bid with a crucial comeback win, while Antequera CF suffered a setback on the road.

Eldense 3–1 Marbella

Marbella’s stay in the third tier came to an end on Sunday following a 3–1 defeat away at Eldense.

They needed a win to keep their slim hopes alive, but conceded inside the opening minute through Marcos Bustillo and never recovered.

They fell further behind when Dioni Villalba struck in the 18th minute, before Bustillo added his second before the half-hour mark to put the result beyond doubt.

They managed a response after the break through Álex Martínez’s free-kick, but it proved little more than consolation as their relegation was confirmed.

Torremolinos 3–1 Atlético Madrid B

Earlier on Sunday, Torremolinos produced the standout result of the weekend as they came from behind to secure a crucial 3–1 victory over Atlético Madrid B. They had gone five matches without a win and were under mounting pressure, making the result all the more significant.

They fell behind just before half time through Adrián Corral, but responded well after the break.

Usse Diao levelled on 54 minutes, finishing from Climent’s assist, before Peque Polo took centre stage, getting himself on the scoresheet twice. First, he rounded the goalkeeper in the 68th minute; then, he fired home from distance late on.

The victory lifts them to 14th on 43 points, just a point above the relegation zone.

Betis Deportivo 1–0 Antequera

Antequera, meanwhile, slipped to a narrow defeat against Betis Deportivo on Saturday, halting their recent momentum after back-to-back wins.

They conceded early, with Pablo García scoring the only goal in the 13th minute after cutting inside and finishing low.

They were unable to recover despite having the majority of the match to respond.

The result leaves them 12th on 47 points, still five clear of danger but not yet mathematically safe with three games remaining.