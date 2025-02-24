Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Antequera's Elejalde attempts to dribble past Recreativo's Zelu. ANTEQUERA CF
Another setback sees Antequera CF knocked off top spot

Another setback sees Antequera CF knocked off top spot

A goalless draw against struggling Recreativo made it four matches without a win for the inland Malaga side

Javier Rangel. ADG

Huelva

Monday, 24 February 2025, 08:28

Antequera CF have surrendered top spot in Primera RFEF after a lacklustre 0-0 draw away to Recreativo on Saturday extended their winless streak to four matches.

Despite their superior possession, Antequera struggled to break down a resolute Recreativo, who currently sit second from bottom. In fact, the hosts had the better chances in the first half, forcing Antequera goalkeeper Jero into two crucial saves just before the break. The shot-stopper denied former Antequera player Alcalde and later reacted sharply to keep out a close-range header from veteran Raúl Navas.

Antequera’s best opportunity came deep in first-half stoppage time when Elejalde raced through on goal, only to see his effort smothered by Recreativo keeper Rubén Gálvez.

The visitors made a tactical change at the interval, replacing the ineffective Longo with Clavijo, but struggled to create openings in the second half.

Recreativo substitute Njalla almost broke the deadlock on a counterattack, testing Jero again, while Antequera’s late push saw Juanmi’s effort in the 88th minute saved at point-blank range by Gálvez.

Ultimately, as the match descended into a scrappy contest marked by fouls and bookings, neither side could find a breakthrough.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Real Murcia beat Mérida 4-1 to take advantage of this latest slip-up from the inland Malaga province side to steal top spot on goal difference.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Casa de María Barrabino: a Torremolinos mansion about to be reborn
  2. 2 Closing time
  3. 3 14 ways within reach to prevent Alzheimer's disease
  4. 4 Welsh community set to paint Benalmádena red to mark St David's Day
  5. 5 ACE animal shelter announces spring fundraising event in Mijas
  6. 6 Buying and making the most of your dream home in Spain
  7. 7 Writing and painting from Spain to London and back again
  8. 8 Dani Sánchez rocket secures hard-fought Malaga CF victory
  9. 9 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Clinopodium vulgare
  10. 10 Spanish authorities briefly implement passport stamping for Gibraltarians at border control

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Another setback sees Antequera CF knocked off top spot