Another new owner comes in to take over at UD Torre del Mar

After years of turmoil, Unión Deportiva Torre del Mar have announced yet another a change in ownership, with Germán Luis Corengia leading a new business group taking control of the club.

Corengia, an Argentinian former footballer turned coach and entrepreneur, takes over Torre del Mar while still managing Montijo, a side in the same division (albeit different group).

This change marks the departure of Daniel Pastor, whose investment group only took control of the Tercera RFEF side at the start of 2024 amid financial uncertainty.

Pastor has instead decided to acquire La Unión, the current leaders of Group 2 in Segunda RFEF, the division above, with the aim to relocate the side to Malaga city.

Ambitions

Discussions over the sale had been ongoing for weeks, with Corengia already spotted at the club’s Juan Azuaga stadium. It remains unclear whether the subsidiary team Málaga 1903, who lead the Primera Andaluza, is included in the project.

Torre del Mar are currently in their fourth consecutive season in Spain's fifth tier. Third in the table, they aim to maintain their position to secure home advantage in the play-offs.