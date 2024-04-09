Another Malaga athlete seals spot to represent Spain at the Paris Olympics

Sections
Malaga sailor Ana Moncada has been chosen to represent Spain in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, the Spanish Sailing Federation confirmed on Tuesday.
The news comes after a strong showing in what was the final event in the Olympic qualification cycle, the Trofeo Princesa Sofía regatta which took place over the weekend.
After overcoming a series of setbacks, Moncada eventually consolidated her position as the country's best performer in the ILCA 6 category in Palma de Mallorca by rallying to finish as the top Spanish sailor.
It has been a strong year for Moncada who shone at the World Championships in Mar del Plata (Argentina) in January before triumphing again at the European Championships in February, a week after coming second in the Spanish Championships.
