Another Malaga athlete seals spot to represent Spain at the Paris Olympics

Marina Rivas Malaga Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 17:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga sailor Ana Moncada has been chosen to represent Spain in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, the Spanish Sailing Federation confirmed on Tuesday.

The news comes after a strong showing in what was the final event in the Olympic qualification cycle, the Trofeo Princesa Sofía regatta which took place over the weekend.

After overcoming a series of setbacks, Moncada eventually consolidated her position as the country's best performer in the ILCA 6 category in Palma de Mallorca by rallying to finish as the top Spanish sailor.

It has been a strong year for Moncada who shone at the World Championships in Mar del Plata (Argentina) in January before triumphing again at the European Championships in February, a week after coming second in the Spanish Championships.