Alexia Putellas cements herself as the best footballer in the world The Barcelona and Spain captain wins Fifa's The Best award after picking up the Ballon d'Or in November

Alexia Putellas completed a fantastic 2021 as yesterday she picked up Fifa's The Best award, given to the top footballers of the year, finishing ahead of teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea's Sam Kerr and cementing herself as the best in the world.

This latest achievement made it three individual awards for the Barcelona and Spain captain, who also picked up the Ballon d'Or and Uefa's Player of the Year as she led the Catalan side to a historic treble last season.

"I have to thank all my teammates, because this is everyone's [award]. This prize will make me continue with the same or even more motivation this year and we hope to have a lot of success," she said.

"It's a lot of years of work and we needed there to be a project to enable [female Spanish] players to become the best in the world," said Putellas, who described her 2021 as "perfect".

Absent from the best XI

However, despite picking up individual trophies and completing phenomenal seasons, neither Putellas, her teammate Hermoso - who finished 2nd in the Ballon d'Or and ended up as the highest-scoring female footballer with 51 goals - or any of the Barcelona players were included in Fifa's World 11.

The eleven players selected are voted by members of FIFPRO, football's worldwide representative organisation for over 65,000 professionals, as opposed to the The Best being chosen by media, coaches and fans alike.