Alexia Putellas makes football history with second Ballon d’Or trophy The Barcelona and Spain captain accepted the award for player of the year for a second time, with Karim Benzema taking the trophy for the men

Alexia Putellas made football history on Monday night as she won the Ballon d’Or for the second time following a stunning season with FC Barcelona.

The Catalan side’s captain recorded an impressive 34 goals and 21 assists in the 43 games she took part in for her club last season. Putellas also guided the team to win the league, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Supercup, as well as play in the Champions League final, which the team lost to Lyon.

Despite also being the captain for the Spanish national team, Putellas missed out on playing at Euro 2022, in which Spain looked like strong contenders.

“I’m very happy to be here again, very happy,” she said after receiving the trophy. “When we won the first one a year ago, I set out to improve and to be of service to the team. To see it rewarded this way makes me proud, without my teammates this wouldn’t be possible.”

Brilliant Benzema

For the men, Karim Benzema confirmed himself as the best player in the world after a dominating season with Real Madrid. The Frenchman, also captain of the team, led Los Blancos to a LaLiga and Champions League double, and he was a crucial part to the team throughout the season.