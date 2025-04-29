Álex Márquez breaks the curse with famous Jerez MotoGP victory

Jesús Gutiérrez Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 08:43 Compartir

Spain's Álex Márquez finally climbed to the top step of a MotoGP podium with a historic victory at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, ending a long run of near-misses and reclaiming the championship lead in the process.

Known this year as 'Mister Second' after eight runner-up finishes, the Gresini rider broke his streak in style, winning at one of Spain’s most iconic circuits.

"The feeling is indescribable," Márquez said at his press conference. "It's the best birthday present I could have had, winning here in front of the fans. It's a dream come true for any Spanish rider."

Early drama

After he dominated Saturday’s sprint, the day had promised much for Álex's brother and eight-time world champion, Marc. However, his race unravelled immediately with a poor start and a crash on lap three.

"Maybe I didn't take into account that I had been riding alone all weekend and this time I was behind two bikes. Aerodynamics change in those conditions. I still don't fully understand it," he admitted.

Fabio Quartararo briefly led before Álex seized control with a bold move at Turn 1. He pulled clear to seal his maiden win as Quartararo held off Pecco Bagnaia and Maverick Viñales in a fierce fight for the podium.

Álex Márquez now leads the standings by one point from Marc and 20 from Bagnaia ahead of the next race in Le Mans.