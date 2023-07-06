Alejandro Davidovich gets Wimbledon campaign off to perfect start The Fuengirola-based tennis star joins world number one and compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the second round in London

Fuengirola-based tennis star Alejandro Davidovich picked up his first win on grass this year as he got his Wimbledon campaign off to a good start this Thursday afternoon (6 July).

Play at the All England Club was delayed after heavy rain in London on Tuesday, but when the Spaniard eventually took to the court, he saw off 19-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils, avenging his first-round elimination at Roland Garros at the end of May.

Davidovich progressed to the second round after a 7-6, 6-1, 6-2 win in one hour and 48 minutes.

He is joined in the second round by compatriot and world number one Carlos Alcaraz, who eased past Jérémy Chardy, another Frenchman, 6-0 , 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Both are expected to play their second-round ties tomorrow, Friday.