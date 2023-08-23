After World Cup final kiss on the lips controversy, another image of Luis Rubiales puts him under more pressure to quit

Colpisa Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

If Luis Rubiales was already cornered by the kiss on the lips to Jennifer Hermoso that has gone viral around the world, it turns out that a new photo has come to light of the celebrations after Jorge Vilda's national team won the FIFA Women's World Cup that puts the president of the Spanish Federation even more in the firing line.

Only three days have passed since Spain's resounding success, thanks to a stunning goal from Sevillian Olga Carmona that beat the England team, and every minute that passes the anger surrounding the head of Spanish football is growing.

Kiss on the lips. RTVE

After the kiss on the lips to Jenni Hermoso during the medal presentation ceremony, the effusive hugs to the players and his previous gesture touching himself in the presidential box, in the presence of with Queen Letizia and the Infanta Sofia, now some shocking new images have emerged of the current president of the FEF carrying the player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder. In the last few hours, the reaction of the Real Madrid player during the Madrid Rio party, when Jorge Vilda, in his speech, mentioned Luis Rubiales, has gone viral.

In the new images, Rubiales can be seen carrying the player over his shoulders during the celebration of the World Cup, an unusual thing to do for the head of Spanish football. This gesture further undermines the FEF president, who on Friday could find the majority support of the extraordinary assembly he has called, but whose future hangs in the balance because he could end up being disqualified by the Consejo Superior de Deportes, as Ángel María Villar has already been.