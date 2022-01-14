2024 America's Cup could come to Malaga The next host of the oldest sporting event in the world will be revealed on 31 March and would guarantee a big economic impact

Malaga city is in negotiations to host the 2024 America's Cup, the oldest sporting event in the world. If successful, the city is betting on a promotional and economic boom. Both Valencia and Barcelona previously considered hosting the prestigious sailing competition but pulled out when they could not secure regional financing.

Current cup holders New Zealand did not bid to host the event again due to a lack of government support, leaving Cork and Jeddah - and now Malaga - in the running. The winning bid will be announced on 31 March.

The tournamen'ts nickname of 'Formula 1 of the sea' is no exaggeration to those familiar with the event's history and importance, which nowadays has a high, technological aspect and teams with big budgets.

