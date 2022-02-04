The 2022 Winter Olympics get under way in Beijing The Games are set to hold a record-breaking 109 events, spread across seven different sports and 15 disciplines, with seven new medal events

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will begin this evening (Friday 4 February), with the opening ceremony set to be held in the Chinese capital's National Stadium.

Fourteen years after its first ever Olympics, China will once again be eager to show off its effectiveness as a host nation, amid the ongoing pandemic and other diplomatic controversies surrounding the country.

The Games are set to hold a record-breaking 109 events, spread across seven different sports and 15 disciplines, with seven new medal events.

Spain will be sending a total of 14 athletes to Beijing, each representing a total of eight discplines in figure skating, skiing, snowboarding and skeleton.

One notable athlete to qualify is Olivia Smart, who made it to the games with her partner Adrián Díaz. Sheffield-born Smart, who gained Spanish nationality in 2017, made it to the 2022 Olympics with Díaz after picking up crucial points in the 2021 CS Finlandia Trophy, the Spanish and European Figure Skating Championships.