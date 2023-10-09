Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photo of a Zara store. Las Provincias
Zara announces the date it will start selling pre-owned fashion in Spain
Zara announces the date it will start selling pre-owned fashion in Spain

The Spanish retail giant is set to roll-out its platform for selling second-hand clothing and accessories in the country very soon. It has been operating in the United Kingdom since last November

Sara Bonillo

Valencia

Monday, 9 October 2023, 16:02

Spanish fashion gaint Zara has announced this that its platform for selling second-hand clothing and accessories, Zara Pre Owned, will arrive in Spain in a few months' time, and certainly before the end of 2023. This was detailed by the CEO of Inditex, Óscar García Maceiras, during the III Retail and FMCG Forum, organised by El Economista.

Zara Pre-Owned is a platform for buying and selling second-hand Zara clothing and accessories. The aim is to extend the useful life of clothing, reduce clothing waste and encourage the reuse of products instead of discarding them, leaving fast fashion to one side and advocating responsible consumption.

This does not mean that Zara will sell used clothes from its buyers, but rather that it will be a channel for sales between individuals. Customers will be able to use this platform to sell clothes, shoes and accessories from the brand that they no longer wear or that they no longer want, and in addition to that, earn money. Buyers will be able to purchase these second-hand clothes at much more affordable prices than in the shops and even find clothes that they had not been able to get before because they were out of stock.

The platform has been operating in the United Kingdom since last November and, in France, for more than a month. In the coming months, it is also expected to land in Germany, Portugal, Greece and Italy, among other countries. "We are ambitious to continue investing and we will continue to invest as much as necessary for the sustainable future growth of the group," García Maceiras said.

