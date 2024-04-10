Fire brigade on the ball after woman gets hand trapped inside bowling alley machine in Spain

Natalia Reigadas Badajoz Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 16:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

Members of the Badajoz fire and rescue service were called out to the El Faro shopping centre in the southwestern region of Extremadura in Spain after a woman's hand became stuck inside the machinery that returns balls at a bowling alley.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene about 8pm on Saturday 6 April, but when they arrived they discovered the woman had freed her hand and was not injured. She was bowling with friends and put her hand inside the mechanism that returns the balls when it became stuck.

While waiting for the fire brigade to arrive, a man had dismantled the machine and was able to extract the woman's hand from it.