Young woman allergic to milk protein dies after drinking potentially tainted black coffee

An investigation is underway into the possibility that there were traces of cow's milk in the coffee glass at the establishment in Spain's Ciudad Real region

A 17-year-old young woman from Manzanares, Ciudad Real, has died after suffering an allergic reaction to cow's milk last weekend.

Irene, who was allergic to cow's milk protein always took precautions when ingesting food or liquid. However, last weekend she went to an establishment in Campo de Criptana, Ciudad Real, with some friends and had a black coffee. But now an investigation is underway as to the possibility that there were traces of cow's milk in Irene’s coffee glass.

She suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and was rushed in an ambulance to La Mancha hospital in Alcázar de San Juan and was admitted to the intensive care unit where she died.

The young woman had travelled to Campo de Criptana to take part in a religious event organised by the youth pastoral group of the Ciudad Real diocese.

Irene was a volunteer in her parish in Manzanares where her funeral and burial took place yesterday, Thursday 9 March. The town is in mourning after the death of this young, active, woman who belonged to a choir and a music and dance group in Manzanares and attended the Azuer secondary school.

It is believed that Irene's allergy to cow's milk protein caused an immediate anaphylaxis which does not occur in the case of people suffering from lactose intolerance, who usually only suffer digestion problems, abdominal pain or diarrhoea.