An emergency service ambulance in Catalonia. EFE
Young person dies after falling into inner courtyard of apartment block in Barcelona
The main theory being worked on by Catalan police investigators is that it was an accidental death

Europa Press

Barcelona

Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 07:35

A young person has died after falling into the inner courtyard of their home apartment block in the Barcelona neighbourhood of Les Corts on Sunday, sources from the Mossos d'Esquadra confirmed yesterday.

According to Metrópoli Abierta, the incident happened at around 8pm and several teams from the city's emergency ambulance system (SEM), the Barcelona fire brigade and the Mossos d'Esquadra police were quickly on the scene.

The main hypothesis that investigators are working with is that the death was accidental.

