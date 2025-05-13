Young person dies after falling into inner courtyard of apartment block in Barcelona

Europa Press Barcelona Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 07:35 Compartir

A young person has died after falling into the inner courtyard of their home apartment block in the Barcelona neighbourhood of Les Corts on Sunday, sources from the Mossos d'Esquadra confirmed yesterday.

According to Metrópoli Abierta, the incident happened at around 8pm and several teams from the city's emergency ambulance system (SEM), the Barcelona fire brigade and the Mossos d'Esquadra police were quickly on the scene.

The main hypothesis that investigators are working with is that the death was accidental.