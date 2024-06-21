Here's how to get up to 90% discount on train, bus and Interrail travel for 18-30s resident in Spain

Raquel Merino Friday, 21 June 2024, 14:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

At the beginning of June, the Spanish government announced the renewal, for the second year, of the 'Plan Verano Joven 2024' (a discount summer travel scheme for young adults), which offers significant discounts for train, bus and Interrail travel in Spain and Europe. The only requirement is that you must be between 18 and 30 years old.

Discounts start at 90% for all standard, medium-distance services and for regular, state-run bus services. Next comes the 50% discount for Avant single tickets and for high-speed rail services to a maximum of 30 euros off per ticket. There is also 50% off the Global Flexible Interrail that gives 10 days of discounted rail travel over two months, but only when purchased via Renfe.

These discounts will be applied to the price of tickets purchased between 1 July and 30 September.

A new concession for this year is that all young people across the country - i.e. born between 1 January 1994 and 31 December 2006 and legally resident in Spain - regardless of their nationality, will be able to benefit from the scheme. Last year, the first year of the plan operating, the beneficiaries were only young Spanish citizens and those belonging only to an EU country.

Pre-registration

To qualify for these discounts, potential beneficiaries must register on this website at least 24 hours before purchasing their first ticket. Registration can be done using the Cl@ve system or by entering your name, surname and ID number (be that DNI, NIE or passport number).

Once registered, a code is sent to the user's mobile phone or email, which will be required to keep to hand when purchasing tickets. It consists of the ID number you registered with plus a set of additional characters. It will be valid for the entire period for use on all means of transport included in the scheme.

Fraudulent use of the discount code, which is personal and non-transferable, can lead to fines of up to 750 euros in the case of rail services, and up to 200 euros in the case of bus transport, if the beneficiary of the code does not correspond to the passenger who has shown up. Likewise, the code may be withdrawn from those users who accumulate more than six improper uses, according to the Ministry for Transport.

The aim of the scheme is to promote among young adults the use of a safer, more reliable, comfortable, economical and sustainable means of transport than the private car for summer leisure trips. Moreover, it is hoped that these trips enhance their learning, give them a sense of independence and strengthen interpersonal relationships, helping them to 'feel more European'.