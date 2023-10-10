Young man in Spain dies after mobile phone charging on a bedside table 'explodes'

D.V. Navarra Compartir Copiar enlace

A man has died after suffering severe burns after his mobile phone apparently overheated while charging and 'exploded' beside his bed as he slept in Navarra in the nortth of Spain.

Neighbours alerted the emergency services at about 2.20pm on Sunday 8 October after hearing the explosion which caused a small fire in the room where the man was asleep in Bera, Diario de Navarra reported.

Officers performed CPR on the man while they waited for medics to arrive. The victim was flown to Cruces Hospital by air ambulance in a very serious condition but died from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

The Guardia Civil in Navarra is investigating the incident.