Young girl dies and twin sister is seriously injured after third-floor fall The Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force is investigating why the 12-year-olds plunged from a building in the town of Sallent (Barcelona)

A 12-year-old girl has died and her twin sister has been seriously injured after falling from the third floor of a building in Sallent (Barcelona), sources from the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force have told Europa Press.

The police have rule out any criminal intent and are working to clarify why the young girls fell from the building.

The girl in a serious condition was transferred to the Parc Taulí Hospital in Sabadell (Barcelona) after the emergency services received the alert this Tuesday, 21 February, at around 4pm.

Town mayor, Oriol Ribalta, and other local council officials are at the scene and have made themselves available to support the family, who have also been attended by the emergency services.