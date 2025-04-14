This is the moment a French tourist filmed himself dangling from last carriage of Madrid metro train

C. P. S. Monday, 14 April 2025, 13:31 Compartir

A young French tourist is being investigated by Spain's National Police force after uploading a video on his TikTok profile, in which he can be seen hanging from the last carriage of a Line 1 train on Madrid's metro tracks. The authorities will file an official complaint against him for dangerous behaviour against public safety.

The user @fffantin shared the content on social media, which shows him with a beaming smile. In the video, he is seen hopping behind the train, with headphones on and one hand holding the phone, while he uses the other one to hold onto the moving vehicle.

After becoming aware of the video, Metro de Madrid alerted the National Police, who are now investigating the case under the law for the protection of public safety, which punishes acts of bad behaviour on public transport, among other things.

Metro de Madrid's regulations include fines for passenger behaviour that infringes the law. The authority responsible for initiating and resolving the fining procedure is the regional transport board's managing director.