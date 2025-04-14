Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The young French tourist hangs onto the last carriage of a metro train in Madrid. RC
This is the moment a French tourist filmed himself dangling from last carriage of Madrid metro train
This is the moment a French tourist filmed himself dangling from last carriage of Madrid metro train

National Police officers in the Spanish capital have opened an investigation into the reckless stunt after the young man uploaded a video to TikTok

C. P. S.

Monday, 14 April 2025, 13:31

A young French tourist is being investigated by Spain's National Police force after uploading a video on his TikTok profile, in which he can be seen hanging from the last carriage of a Line 1 train on Madrid's metro tracks. The authorities will file an official complaint against him for dangerous behaviour against public safety.

The user @fffantin shared the content on social media, which shows him with a beaming smile. In the video, he is seen hopping behind the train, with headphones on and one hand holding the phone, while he uses the other one to hold onto the moving vehicle.

After becoming aware of the video, Metro de Madrid alerted the National Police, who are now investigating the case under the law for the protection of public safety, which punishes acts of bad behaviour on public transport, among other things.

@fffantin With music >> Line 1 and 5 #madrid #metro ♬ son original - Fantin

Metro de Madrid's regulations include fines for passenger behaviour that infringes the law. The authority responsible for initiating and resolving the fining procedure is the regional transport board's managing director.

