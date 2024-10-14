Young British influencer dies while attempting to scale tallest bridge in Spain

J.M.L Toledo Monday, 14 October 2024, 11:13 | Updated 11:29h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 26-year-old British man has died while filming content for his social media channels after falling from a bridge in the central Spanish province of Toledo.

The influencer was attempting to climb the Castilla-La Mancha bridge in Talavera de la Reina, also known in Spanish as the Puente Atirantado, which is the tallest bridge in Spain at 192 metres, and the second-highest in Europe.

However, the victim, who was accompanied by a 24-year-old British man, fell to his death on Sunday 13 October. National and Local Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the man's aid but he died at the scene.

Influencers' bridge

In recent years, the cable-stayed bridge has become a key location for "influencers" to film themselves climbing it before uploading the images on their social media. In November 2023, two girls became famous online after uploading a video in which they could be seen at the top of the bridge.

"Climbing this bridge is totally forbidden and on many occasions we have reiterated that this cannot be done under any circumstances," said Talavera de la Reina councillor Macarena Muñoz. "As we have learned, the two young men had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content on social media, something that has resulted in this sad and disastrous outcome," she added.

This famous bridge was built between 2007 and 2011. Promoted by the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha with the aim of creating a ring road for the traffic of Talavera de la Reina, it cost 74 million euros. However, barely any vehicles travel across it as the ring road is still pending. As a result, it has become the scene of illegal car races and risky challenges from influencers.