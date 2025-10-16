Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The fatal incident happened on Calle Iparraguirre. Iratxe Astui
112 incident

Young boy dies in Spain's Basque Country after falling from fifth-floor balcony

The five-year-old South American child lived at the address with his mother and a 15-year-old brother

Iratxe Astui / Ainhoa de las Heras

Basque Country

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 19:43

A five-year-old boy died in the fishing town of Bermeo, in Spain's Basque Country, after falling from a fifth-floor balcony in the afternoon of 15 October. The incident happened on Calle Iparraguirre 8 around 3.30pm. The emergency services confirmed the death of the young South American boy, upon arrival at the scene.

The boy lived at the address with his mother and a 15-year-old brother. The cause of the fall is still unknown and under investigation. The boy was discovered by his mother, who rushed down to the street before suffering an anxiety attack.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the child, but to no avail. A field hospital was set up in the area so that the emergency services could work discreetly. Police were also mobilised to the scene in order to collect evidence and try and determine what had happened.

