'You have a fine pending payment': The SMS traffic authorities are urging you to ignore Cybercriminals are pretending to be DGT officials and are sending out dodgy text messages to people across Spain

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 16 February 2024, 09:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

Scammers are pretending to be officials from Spain's Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) in a bid to steal people's personal data and bank details.

The Office for Internet Security (OSI) issued a warning about the latest scam which fools victims into believing they have an unpaid fine. "Sede Electronica Dgt. You have an outstanding fine with an expiry date (...). Verify your identity and payment method," read some of the SMS messages sent to victims.

Other messages warn the amount of the fine will increase if payment is not made within 24 hours: "Sede Electronica, you have an unpaid fine of 35 euros, which will increase in 24 hours if payment is not received" (Alerta Sede Electronica: Tiene una multa pendiente de pago que se incrementara en 24 horas si no recibimos el pago).

As can be seen, the SMS contains spelling mistakes, mainly accentuation errors.

If the 'pay the fine' button is clicked, another screen is accessed where personal information is requested such as surname, first name, date of birth, postal address, postcode, city, email, and telephone number. Once those are filled in the victim is then lead to type out their credit card details for payment.

The DGT has reminded people it never notifies fines by email or SMS, but only by post or electronic notification through the Electronic Road Address.

How to act

If you have received a message on your mobile phone that appears to be from the DGT but you have not clicked on the link provided, it is recommended you block the sender and delete the SMS from your inbox.

If the URL has been clicked, screenshots should be taken and all possible evidence of the scam and links attached should be kept. If banking information has been provided, report the incident to the bank so they can take the necessary action.

Fraud should be reported through Incibe channels or request help through the Cybersecurity Helpline to help prevent more people from falling victim to the scam. It is also advisable to file a report with the State Security Forces and Corps, providing all the evidence that may have been collected.