Mealworm finds its way into foods sold in Europe: how to tell if a product contains it

As of this week, mealworm flour can be used in food processing in Europe. Until now it has been used mainly in animal feed, but the approval of EU Regulation 2025/89 has authorised it as a general purpose food ingredient, mainly in bakery products, pasta and cheese.

It is not the first insect to make its way to the table. Since 2018, the European Union has approved the use of migratory locusts, house crickets and dung beetle larvae. Together with mealworm flour, they form part of the so-called 'novel foods', which undergo strict controls and validations by EFSA, the European Food Safety Authority.

"After all these studies, it is EFSA itself that establishes the conditions of use, labelling requirements and subsequent monitoring after marketing," says the OCU consumer organisation.

Where does it come from and what are its characteristics?

The EU has authorised the use of UV-treated powder of Tenebrio molitor larvae. This insect is a type of beetle of the Tenebrionidae family. Its larvae are used in the manufacture of the wormmeal because at this stage in the insect's metamorphosis the nutrient content is highest. They are subjected to UV treatment to disinfect and to increase the amount of vitamin D3.

In terms of nutritional value, it has a high protein content (between 50% and 60% on average) and approximately 30% unsaturated fat. It is also a good source of B vitamins, including B12, and contains minerals such as magnesium, zinc, iron, copper and manganese. Importantly, its production has a low environmental impact and low cost.

However there are some concerns that it may cause adverse reactions in people with allergies to crustaceans.

Is the internet conspiracy true?

The European Commission has has denied the rumour circulating on social media which claims that the European Union is going to force the inclusion of mealworm flour in foodstuffs without consumers knowing. The OCU has also confirmed that this suggestion is false and has clarified that, as with any other ingredient, if mealworm flour is used in a product, it must appear on the list of ingredients. It will be described as "ultraviolet-treated powder of Tenebrio molitor (mealworm) larvae" on food packaging.

"No one is going to force us to eat insects, or any other ingredient. No matter how good a source of protein it is, or how exotic or sustainable it may be, the idea that insect-derived flours are going to be included in products without any warning is a complete hoax," says the OCU.