Spain slips to 32nd place in world happiness index Finland leads the ranking for the sixth consecutive year, while the UK is in 19th place

The World Happiness Report 2023 has put Finland top of the table again, for the sixth consecutive year, and relegates Spain to 32nd place, in the latest annual study prepared by the Gallup Institute which examines, on this occasion, things in general and the perception of issues such as the war in Ukraine, the increase in the cost of living and the Covid-19 pandemic, among other factors.

Finland heads the list with a score of 7,804 obtained from specific analyses of social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption, according to the data promoted by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Experts agree that the countries considered the happiest in the world have responded with considerable resilience to recent challenges, the effects of which would have been felt more in less developed areas. Along with Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand complete the top ten of the list.

At the other end of the scale are Afghanistan (with a score of 1,859), Lebanon, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Botswana and Malawi.

Spain slipped to 6,436 points after achieving 6,476 in the report a year ago, appearing thirty-second, just behind Estonia and slightly above Italy.

The United Kingdom was in 19th place with 6,796 points.