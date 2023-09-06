Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso formalises complaint against Luis Rubiales for non-consensual World Cup kiss

Sections
Colpisa
Madrid
Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 15:32
Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso testified yesterday before the Prosecutor's Office of the National Court and formalised her complaint against Luis Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss from the RFEF football federation president after the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia.
José Manuel Andrés
The testimony took place in the State Attorney General's Office, to protect the privacy of the victim, before the National Court prosecutor Marta Durántez.
Colpisa
The player's statement was essential since Spain's Penal Code establishes that to proceed with crimes of assault, harassment or sexual abuse, a "complaint from the aggrieved person, their legal representative or a complaint from the Public Prosecutor's Office" is required.
In practice, the Prosecutor's Office only acts ex officio in cases when the victims are minors or especially vulnerable, such as disabled people.
On Monday 28 August the Prosecutor's Office of the National Court opened pre-procedural investigation proceedings against Rubiales and invited Hermoso to "take action", an offer that the player has finally accepted.
