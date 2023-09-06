Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso formalises complaint against Luis Rubiales for non-consensual World Cup kiss
Spain's Penal Code establishes that to proceed cases with crimes of assault, harassment or sexual abuse, a "complaint from the aggrieved person, their legal representative or a complaint from the Public Prosecutor's Office" is required

Colpisa

Madrid

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 15:32

Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso testified yesterday before the Prosecutor's Office of the National Court and formalised her complaint against Luis Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss from the RFEF football federation president after the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia.

The testimony took place in the State Attorney General's Office, to protect the privacy of the victim, before the National Court prosecutor Marta Durántez.

The player's statement was essential since Spain's Penal Code establishes that to proceed with crimes of assault, harassment or sexual abuse, a "complaint from the aggrieved person, their legal representative or a complaint from the Public Prosecutor's Office" is required.

In practice, the Prosecutor's Office only acts ex officio in cases when the victims are minors or especially vulnerable, such as disabled people.

On Monday 28 August the Prosecutor's Office of the National Court opened pre-procedural investigation proceedings against Rubiales and invited Hermoso to "take action", an offer that the player has finally accepted.

