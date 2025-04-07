Woman who attacked toddler with corkscrew in Spain is remanded in custody

Lucía Gutiérrez León Monday, 7 April 2025, 16:47 Compartir

A court in León in Spain has remanded a woman in custody who allegedly attacked an 18-month-old girl with a corkscrew. The incident happened while the father was strolling with his barely walking child along the river Bernesga promenade on 2 April. The around 50-year-old woman, who was sitting on a bench with her face almost entirely hidden, suddenly got up and attacked the child, causing a superficial cut on the youngster's neck.

The girl's father reacted very fast, which prevented a more serious injury. He then chased the woman and restrained her, with the help of several other people who witnessed the scene. According to sources, this is not the first incident in the area that the perpetrator has been involved in.

The girl's mother said the attacker was wearing a white coat and a headscarf that covered all but her eyes. "We don't understand why she went straight for the child. She is a baby who is barely walking. There were other people around, but she went straight for her," said the mother, still in a state of shock.

The investigation remains open and statements are being taken from witnesses. The family has thanked all those who reacted fast and assisted the father.