Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
ABC
Reaction to woman paying with cash in Spanish supermarket upsets another customer: &#039;It seemed disproportionate&#039;
Population

Reaction to woman paying with cash in Spanish supermarket upsets another customer: 'It seemed disproportionate'

Montse was annoyed by what she experienced while several shoppers were waiting and told the story on social media

A. Cabeza

Barcelona

Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 17:36

A woman took to TikTok to share a real-life anecdote that she experienced in a supermarket. Dentist Montse Ochoa, who usually uses her platform (@unamamidentista) to share informative content, used the opportunity to tell her audience about something she witnessed and which left a bad taste in her mouth.

Filming from her car for the more than 180,000 viewers so far, Montse said that a woman's decision to pay in cash had caused the impatience and frustration of the other customers, who had to wait in the queue for a bit longer.

Impatience and lost temper

The customer paying in cash was a foreigner and, as Montse thought, she might not have had a card to pay with. So instead she took out five-euro notes and coins to pay for her groceries, worth 42.50 euros.

The cashier got flustered, noticing the people in the queue getting tense. A customer complained of the delay. What annoyed the impatient lot even more was that the woman realised she didn't have enough cash to pay for everything so she asked the cashier to return some of the items.

With sadness, Montse said that everybody had lost their patience and temper. In the end, the young foreigner felt like she had to apologise. "Asking for forgiveness for delaying the queue? But it was not even her fault," said Montse.

At the end of her video, Montse commented on the importance of having the ability to put oneself in the shoes of another. More than 2,000 people have responded to her post. One cashier said that, unfortunately, "people lack manners and empathy".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga town honours patron with four days of festivities and a traditional pilgrimage
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint
  3. 3 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  4. 4 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  5. 5 Police officers to appear in court for misconduct
  6. 6 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  7. 7 Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
  8. 8 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  9. 9 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  10. 10 Hundreds of cyclists saddle up in Torremolinos for healthy lifestyle event

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Reaction to woman paying with cash in Spanish supermarket upsets another customer: 'It seemed disproportionate'