Reaction to woman paying with cash in Spanish supermarket upsets another customer: 'It seemed disproportionate'

A woman took to TikTok to share a real-life anecdote that she experienced in a supermarket. Dentist Montse Ochoa, who usually uses her platform (@unamamidentista) to share informative content, used the opportunity to tell her audience about something she witnessed and which left a bad taste in her mouth.

Filming from her car for the more than 180,000 viewers so far, Montse said that a woman's decision to pay in cash had caused the impatience and frustration of the other customers, who had to wait in the queue for a bit longer.

Impatience and lost temper

The customer paying in cash was a foreigner and, as Montse thought, she might not have had a card to pay with. So instead she took out five-euro notes and coins to pay for her groceries, worth 42.50 euros.

The cashier got flustered, noticing the people in the queue getting tense. A customer complained of the delay. What annoyed the impatient lot even more was that the woman realised she didn't have enough cash to pay for everything so she asked the cashier to return some of the items.

With sadness, Montse said that everybody had lost their patience and temper. In the end, the young foreigner felt like she had to apologise. "Asking for forgiveness for delaying the queue? But it was not even her fault," said Montse.

At the end of her video, Montse commented on the importance of having the ability to put oneself in the shoes of another. More than 2,000 people have responded to her post. One cashier said that, unfortunately, "people lack manners and empathy".