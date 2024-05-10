Police called in after waitress finds severed finger wrapped in knapkin at bar in Spain

Sara Rubio Pontevedra Friday, 10 May 2024, 16:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

A waitress who was cleaning one of the tables in the bar in Pontevedra where she works had a tremendous shock after she found a piece of an amputated finger wrapped in a napkin on the floor. The incident happened on Monday 29 April and the startled worker called the police. "They thought it was a grape, and in the end, it turned out to be a piece of finger", the owner of the bar, Juan Figueirido, told Galician television (TVG).

The police officers who went to the scene collected the piece of finger to try to match the fingerprint with their databases and find out who it belonged to. They finally confirmed that it belonged to a resident of the municipality. On contacting him, the man said that days before he had had an accident at work which had caused him to lose part of his finger. It was at that point that the police ruled out foul play.

Isolina Ramos, the man's wife, explained in an interview with Galician television that her husband lost his finger in an accident and was taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. She explained that she kept the piece in a napkin and put it in a pocket of his jacket. When she sat down in the cafeteria, it fell to the floor and she did not notice the loss until it was found.