The mother and her baby, together with the health personnel who attended them. Emergencias Madrid
Woman gives birth during rush hour on M-30 motorway in Madrid
Both the mother and the baby, who weighed 4 kilos at birth, were transferred by ambulance to hospital in good health

ABC

Friday, 25 April 2025, 12:58

A 38-year-old mother of two (now three) gave birth on the M-30 motorway in Madrid during peak rush hours on Tuesday 22 April. Both the mother and her baby were taken to the hospital in perfect condition, as the photos with the medical professionals show.

"She was on her way to pick up her children from school when she noticed that the baby was already on the way," said Mar Alonso, head of Samur-PC emergency services. "She only had time to push once; the baby was already out, when we arrived. We took them to the hospital," said Alonso.

Although this is her third child, the mother did not expect such a birth experience. When she noticed the strong contractions, her husband turned the car and headed to the hospital, but the baby was rushing to come out. They took the first exit they could find, but the b began.

"We didn't expect such a fast birth," said the head nurse. The new Madrid citizen, who was immediately placed skin-to-skin with his mother in the ambulance, weighed in around 4 kilos.

The medical staff expressed their joy at how well this atypical birth went and posed smiling with the mother and baby.

