Woman dies after being rammed by cattle in Segovia village

A woman, 62, died after getting rammed by two heads of cattle in Ceguilla, Segovia, on Saturday, 17 May. A man, 63, who was also injured, was transferred to hospital by the emergency services.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Saturday evening. A call to the emergency units reported that a woman and a man had been attacked by cattle on the outskirts of Ceguilla - a hamlet with just 50 inhabitants, located at the foothills of the mountains of the province of Segovia, in the direction of Navafría.

Health services and the Guardia Civil were mobilised to the scene, but the medical team could only confirm the death of the woman.