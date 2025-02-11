Woman dies after being hit by rubbish bin collection lorry in Madrid region town

Europa Press Madrid Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 10:20 Compartir

A refuse bin collection lorry belonging to the Mancomunidad Intermunicipal del Sudeste de Madrid ran over a 74-year-old woman on Monday morning in the town of Tielmes, a spokesperson for Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112 told Europa Press.

The accident happened in Calle Real at 9.35am. Summa 112 emergency medical staff arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of the woman who had been run over, due to multiple traumatisms. A psychologist treated the driver of the lorry and relatives of the deceased for anxiety attacks.

Officers from the Tielmes Local Police force are investigating the causes of the incident. The first investigations point to the victim's carelessness when she crossed the street. The two workers who were collecting the rubbish from the bins in the street did not see her and, when they resumed their round, the lorry ran over her.