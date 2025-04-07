Winner of record EuroMillions jackpot unable to collect prize due to technical glitch

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 7 April 2025, 16:57 Compartir

At stake was the biggest jackpot in its history; 243 million euros and there was only one winner of the EuroMillions draw on 28 March, and the winning ticket was sold in Austria.

However, a week later, the lucky winner was unable to collect their prize due to a technical glitch. Due to the large number of tickets sold across Europe on the date of the draw, the Française des Jeux (FDJ) system which is in charge of France's national lottery, eventually collapsed. In fact, on the day of the historic draw itself, 66 million tickets were sold across the European countries where the lottery is played.

This avalanche of sales caused delays, failures to validate tickets and problems when it came to collecting the prizes. As a result, according to French newspaper Le Figaro, the organisers asked participants not to throw away their tickets until they were able to collect their prizes.

In Spain, the results of the draw (both the winning combination and the winning tickets) are usually known approximately one hour after the draw is held, but given the extraordinary circumstances, only the numbers that made up the winning combination were revealed, and with a delay. The prize won in each category was not known until the early hours of the morning, and even then corrections to the official communication had to be made later due to errors.

For example, the jackpot was valued at 243 million, but ended up reaching 250 million and in some countries (not in Spain) it was not even reported in the first instance that there was a winner in Austria due to the collapse of the system. However, the chaos continues and the winner (or winners) have not yet been able to collect their prize.