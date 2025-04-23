The new warning sign that could be coming to a road near you soon

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 09:26 Compartir

Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has received the green light for the new designs for the new traffic signs, which will be placed on Spanish roads. The Council of State (the Government's main advisory body) has already studied the entire catalogue of new signs, which the DGT proposed in 2023, after 20 years without being updated.

The latest step in this direction has been the "general" approval of the modifications. The new signs include a warning regarding the presence of wild boar - a species that has been proliferating for years, causing the majority of road accidents involving wild animals.

In Malaga province, these wild animals have appeared near schools, along the central Paseo del Parque in Malaga city and even inside Fuengirola's Miramar shopping centre, where they were filmed by tourists and local residents.

A problem for drivers

Pictograms such as an electric scooter have been incorporated and "inappropriate" gender connotations in some signs have been removed, such as in the sign that warns of children passing near schools (the pictogram now shows the girl leading the boy). However, the wild boar sign is likely to become the 'star' of the new sign catalogue or one of the most talked about signs, seeing as the proliferation of wild boars is certainly becoming a serious problem for drivers.

The new pictogram of the wild boar even shows the white tusk on the animal's snout. It will be placed in areas where there is a "very significant proportion" of these wild animals. Wild boar are the cause of no less than 40% of animal accidents on Spanish roads, more than those caused by roe deer (35%), which already has its own pictogram. The deer sign is used to warn of the presence of any loose animals. The pictogram of the wild boar joins the range of fauna portrayed on road signs, such as the aforementioned roe deer (or red deer), the lynx or a cow.